PETALING JAYA: Public Bank will reduce its base rate (BR) and base lending rate (BLR)/base financing rate (BFR) by 0.25% effective July 10, 2020, in line with Bank Negara Malaysia’s Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) cut by 25 basis points (bps) from 2.00% to 1.75%.

At the same time, Public Bank’s fixed deposit rates will also be correspondingly adjusted by 0.25%, effective on the same date.

“The 25bps cut in OPR will further stimulate the country’s economic recovery process. Public Bank is committed to provide continuous financial assistance to its customers to tide over this unprecedented challenging period,“ Public Bank managing director/CEO Tan Sri Tay Ah Lek said in a statement.