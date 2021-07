PETALING JAYA: Public Bank Bhd’s customers can now opt-in for a six-month moratorium from July 7 onwards. Opt-in submissions will be based on customer’s self declaration and no document is required.

Public Bank is offering a six-month moratorium to individual, regardless of their income level, as well as microenterprises and small and medium enterprise customers who face loan repayment difficulty during this pandemic.

“Apart from the six-month moratorium, customers may also opt for a 50% reduction in their monthly instalment payment for six months,“ it said in a statement today.

The bank is also providing other rescheduling and restructuring of loan and financing arrangement as requested by customers.

“Public Bank has a full suite of flexible and comprehensive repayment packages to suit the specific financial conditions of customers and their Customers’ Central Credit Reference Information System records remained unaffected by any form of Covid-19 repayment assistance,“ it said.

Public Bank managing director and CEO Tan Sri Tay Ah Lek reassured its customers that its commitment and provision of financial assistance would continue nationwide amid the resurgence of Covid-19 cases and the imposition of a more stringent movement control order.

“We hope our customers will continue to remain optimistic as Public Bank will continue to support them to navigate through the pandemic,” he said.

Public Bank’s digital platform enables a straight-through online process on customers’ submission for the repayment assistance. Customers may also continue to contact the bank via email or telephone. The bank has set up special repayment assistance helpdesk lines to provide more efficient assistance to customers.