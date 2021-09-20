Public Bank wins 3 e-Payments awards

PETALING JAYA: Public Bank Bhd has bagged three awards at the Malaysian e-Payments Excellence Awards (MEEA) 2021 for its outstanding contribution towards the growth of Malaysia’s e-payment ecosystem.

It was awarded with the Best MyDebit Bank, Best MyDebit (Acquirer – Bank), and Best IBG Bank. The bank has been a seasoned winner of these awards throughout the years.

“The Best MyDebit Bank in Malaysia award, for instance, was awarded to Public Bank for the fifth consecutive year,“ it said in a statement.

The bank’s key digitalisation initiatives remained focus on enhancing convenience, efficiency, security and innovation of its products and services, particularly on the delivery of contactless and cashless digital payment service such as merchant online onboarding and online payment in order to curb the spread of Covid-19 and reduce the physical contact between buyers and traders.

“Public Bank will continue to provide full support to boost the country’s migration to electronic payments by launching more e-Payment initiatives while continuously enhancing its digital banking platform, creating a unique and better user experience,“ it said.

MEEA is organised annually by Payments Network Malaysia Sdn Bhd (PayNet), to recognise outstanding achievements of banks, businesses and government agencies that have contributed significantly towards excellence, innovation and growth of e-payments in Malaysia.