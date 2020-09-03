Public Islamic Bank launches “Go Green” campaign for EEVs

PETALING JAYA: Public Islamic Bank Bhd is participating in Value Based Intermediation (VBI), an initiative from Bank Negara Malaysia by launching its energy effiecient vehicle (EEV) campaign under AITAB Hire Purchase-i Financing.

The VBI aims to align Islamic finance business models towards realizing the objectives of shariah to generate positive and sustainable impact to the economy, community and environment.

The promotion of the campaign from April 1 - Dec 31, 2020, with an exclusive financing rate of 2.2% per annum with tenure up to nine years.

This campaign is designed to support local growth and usage of EEVs in Malaysia to reduce carbon emission into the environment. This promotion is only applicable to selected new vehicle models.

Public Islamic Bank will also be launching a residential solar panel financing program with attractive financing rates to benefit its existing customers.

“This solar program is expected to produce positive sustainable effect to the environment and contribute towards cost savings for our customers,” it said.