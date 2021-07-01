Public Mutual declares distributions of RM258m for 16 funds

PETALING JAYA: Public Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiary Public Mutual has declared distributions amounting to more than RM258 million for 16 funds.

The gross distributions declared for the financial year ended June 30, 2021 range from 4 sen per unit (PB Balanced Fund) to 0.20 sen per unit (Public Islamic Savings Fund).

Public Mutual is Malaysia’s largest private unit trust company with more than 160 funds under its management. Public Mutual is also an approved private retirement scheme (PRS) provider, managing nine PRS funds. It has a total of 31 branches/customer service centres nationwide. As at end-May 2021, the fund size managed by the company is above RM100 billion.