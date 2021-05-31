Public Mutual declares distributions of RM614m for 10 funds

PETALING JAYA: Public Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiary Public Mutual has declared distributions amounting to more than RM614 million for 10 funds.

The gross distributions declared for the financial year ended May 31, 2021 range from 0.15 sen per unit (Public Dividend Select Fund) to 5.00 sen per unit (Public Global Select Fund).

Public Mutual has more than 160 funds under its management. Public Mutual is also an approved private retirement scheme (PRS) provider, managing nine PRS funds. It has a total of 31 branches/customer service centres nationwide.

As at end-April 2021, the fund size managed by the company was above RM100 billion.