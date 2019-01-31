Public Mutual distributes over RM61m for five funds

PETALING JAYA: Public Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary Public Mutual has declared distributions amounting to more than RM61 million for five funds.

It said in a statement that the total gross distributions declared were for the financial year ended Jan 31.

The five funds are Public Index Fund (1 sen per unit), Public Islamic Optimal Growth Fund (0.5 sen per unit), Public Enhanced Bond Fund (3.5 sen per unit), Public Money Market Fund (2.6 sen per unit) and PB Dividend Builder Equity Fund (1.25 sen per unit).

Public Mutual is Malaysia’s largest private unit trust company with more than 130 unit trust funds under its management. It is also an approved Private Retirement Scheme (PRS) provider, managing nine PRS funds.

It has a total of 32 branches/customer service centres nationwide and over 4.0 million accountholders. As at end-December 2018, the fund size managed by the company was RM78.7 billion.