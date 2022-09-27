Public Mutual launches e-AvantGarde Focus Fund

PETALING JAYA: Public Bank Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Public Mutual, has launched the Public e-AvantGarde Focus Fund (PeAGFF), a primarily domestic equity fund which aims to achieve capital growth over the long term by investing in companies that may stand to benefit from prevailing economic conditions in both the domestic and foreign markets.

These may include quality consumer companies as well as selected consumer and tourism-related stocks that will benefit from the recovery in consumption amid the reopening of economic sectors and international borders.

Additionally, PeAGFF may also invest in selected banking and financial institutions which are leveraged to the recovery of economic activities and stand to benefit from the rise in interest rates.

The fund will also explore new investment opportunities in sectors that have long-term structural growth potential such as green energy and technology.

“PeAGFF is suitable for investors who wish to participate in the post-pandemic growth opportunities in the domestic and foreign markets,” said Public Mutual CEO Yeoh Kim Hong in a statement today.

The fund will invest 75% to 98% of its net asset value (NAV) in shares or securities equivalent to shares, while the balance of its NAV will be invested in bonds or other forms of securitised debt, money market instruments and deposits. It will generally invest 50% to 70% of its NAV in the domestic equity market. In order to achieve diversification and tap into a broader array of investment opportunities available overseas, it may also invest up to 30% of its NAV in selected foreign markets.

It is available exclusively online via the Public Mutual Online (PMO) platform with minimum initial and additional investment amounts of only RM100 and a sales charge of 3.75% of NAV per unit.

The initial issue price is 25 sen per unit during the 21-day initial offer period from Sept 27 until to Oct 17, 2022. Investors will receive one lucky draw entry for every RM3,000 per transaction invested in the fund’s per account during the offer period and stand a chance to win up to 20,000 PeAGFF units.