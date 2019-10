PETALING JAYA: Public Mutual has launched Public Vietnam-Global Equity Fund (PVGEF), aimed to achieve capital growth over the long term by investing 75% to 98% of its net asset value (NAV) in equities and at least 30% in the Vietnam market with the balance invested in the US, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

“PVGEF seeks to benefit from the robust Vietnamese economy as well as corporate earnings growth that is supported by sustained export growth, strong inflows of foreign direct investment (FDI) and resilient domestic consumption,” said its CEO Yeoh Kim Hong in a statement.

She said the fund enables long-term investors to participate in a diversified portfolio comprising stocks listed in Vietnam and other global markets.

Due to its competitive labour costs and investment incentives, Vietnam attracted the third-highest FDI inflow within Asean on the back of the country’s business-friendly environment.

In addition, Vietnam is also a potential beneficiary of the US-China trade dispute as companies looks towards the country and the Asean region to diversify their production facilities and orders away from China.

Public Mutual said that the initial issue price for PVGEF is 25 sen per unit during the initial offer period from Oct 2 to 22, 2019, while the minimum initial investment amount is RM1,000 while the minimum additional investment amount is only RM100.

It said that for the offer period, investors can enjoy a special sales charge.