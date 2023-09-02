Public sector must pave the way for digitalisation

KUALA LUMPUR: The public sector needs to lead the way in digitalisation, to accelerate overall adoption and spur opportunities in the private sector, in tandem with the government’s digitalisation aspirations, said Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli (pix).

He added that moving past the pandemic, the public should accept changes and that it will “no longer going to be business as usual”.

“It’s an opportunity to use the base that we’ve had as a springboard to the next level and hopefully, the opportunity presented to us with the new administration can allow us to make a lot of policy reforms and to put into place the right policy framework,” he said during his speech at the launch of the 27th Malaysia Economic Monitor yesterday.

He cited MyDigital, an initiative which reflects the government’s aspiration to transform Malaysia into a high-income nation focused on digitalisation and aspire to be a regional pioneer in digital economy.

In order for digitalisation transformation to happen on that scale, he said that it must start at the public service level or government level.

“The number of people who use government services is much more compared with any private company. To digitalise society and upgrade our economy, the government needs to be quick and fast. It is not enough, for example to only offer services through websites.

“The entire government service must be based on digital processes, some initiatives and steps have been launched, some are in planning. Hopefully, what we can improve on is to ensure that the implementation is as planned. With the public sector heading the digitalisation process, that will certainly increase the demand for tech-related employees such as data scientists and experts needed in the tech industry, which may indirectly assist the private sector because that will further increase the capabilities of the tech workforce,” he told reporters after the launch.

Additionally, he expressed hope that the government’s efforts will be able to translate into impacts that can be visibly felt by the common people.

“It’s not just chasing the growth but making sure that the growth is inclusive and everyone is onboard, and whatever the share of the economy pie will be equitably felt by everyone in society,” he remarked.

In the interest for it to happen, he said that there needs to be a big mindset shift in the government, society and private sector. Adding that, a lot of changes is needed to be embraced, to be able to realise unfilled potentials in the country.

Meanwhile, he said that the government has to ensure that “there is enough reallocation of resources” in the form of investments, particularly in the upstream agricultural produce. He pointed out that in the past, it was not seen as enticing enough to pursue for the economy.

Rafizi added that the main challenge is to ensure that the ecosystem is “really robust”.