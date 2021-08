PETALING JAYA: PublicInvest Research has lowered its FBM KLCI end-2021 forecast to 1,590 points, from 1,690 points previously, corresponding to a 15 times price-earnings multiple (16 times previously) due to higher risk premiums.

“Given the seemingly twin positives of economic reopening and political resolution only occurring in the latter stages of Q3’21, the country’s current state of flux and notable change in market dynamics makes it unlikely that the local bourse (and key benchmark) will trade anywhere near its long-term price-earnings average as initially anticipated,“ it said.

The research house said earnings growth momentum, albeit affected slightly by recent lockdown measures, remains largely intact.

From a medium- to longer-term perspective, it said, the market appears attractive, currently trading at around 1-standard deviation below the price-earnings averages.

“We continue to be advocates of buying on weakness, in anticipation of a rebound in Q4’21. Notable upside may however be capped by expectations of a rollback in central bank support, possibly weighing on global market movements – possibly 2022’s biggest issue,“ the research house said.

While sentiment is shaky, the investment community’s (that is, analysts) confidence in the market remains unwavering. This is reflected in stock target prices (as per Bloomberg consensus), which by and large, remain relatively unchanged from a month before and are mostly higher compared to current prices, even amid the brouhaha. Glove and plantation-based stocks appear to have greatest price upsides, though also having performed relatively worse year-to-date.

PublicInvest’s stock suggestions are a mix of cyclical names to capture upsides from eventual economic re-opening and business normalcy, and stocks likely to see multi-year growth stories. Its H2’21 suggested picks include Dayang Enterprise, D&O Green Technologies, EcoWorld Development, Greatech Technology, Hibiscus Petroleum and more.

Meanwhile, TA Securities said lacklustre trading is expected to continue this week after the FBM KLCI continued to drift lower last week, with ongoing domestic political uncertainties and surging Covid transmissions dampening investor sentiment.

“The local equity market is expected to remain in the doldrums in the near-term with the threat from the Delta variant and political instability affecting investment decisions.”

It said a stable government is a must to sustain and attract foreign investments, create jobs, accelerate economic growth enablers, improve social ecosystems and enhance the quality of life of Malaysians.

“The sooner we end this political debacle, the better things will be for the economy, corporates, equity market and all Malaysians.”

On the second quarter GDP numbers slated to be announced this Friday, it said consensus expectations are for it to grow at a stronger pace of 11.2% year-on-year (y-o-y) versus -0.5% y-o-y in the first quarter. Much of the strength was attributed to the low base effect as the economy shrank 17.1% y-o-y in Q2’20. The optimism in consensus forecast also could be due to the fact Malaysia allowed more economic sectors to operate under conditional movement control order 3.0 from March 5 to May 5 before it imposed a full lockdown again in June 2021.

“Nonetheless, actual growth could be lower than consensus forecast (TA forecast: 6.1% y-o-y) due to the imposition of full lockdown from 1 June. The economy is expected to register a much weaker growth in the third quarter (TA forecast: 3.7% y-o-y) before rebounding in the fourth quarter (TA forecast: 9.8% y-o-y) due to the transition to phase 3 and 4 of the National Recovery Plan, which is expected allow more economic sectors to operate from September onwards before allowing full resumption of all economic activities by this December,“ said TA.