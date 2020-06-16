PUC terminates deal to buy 67% stake in Pictureworks

PETALING JAYA: PUC Bhd has mutually terminated its share sale agreement with its group managing director and CEO Cheong Chia Chou and Superb Go Sdn Bhd to acquire a 67% stake in Pictureworks Holdings Sdn Bhd, which was first proposed last year.

In a Bursa Malaysia filing, the group said it is also in the midst of executing a separate deed of mutual termination with Beauty World Holdings Pte Ltd in relation to the share sale agreement.

“The decision to abort the acquisition was made due to the uncertainties surrounding the speed of recovery of the world economy from the Covid-19 pandemic. Even once the economy starts toreopen, it is likely that measures be put in place to curtail economic activity to some degree such as rules on social distancing,” said PUC.

It added that the termination will allow for the accumulation and preservation of the company’s cash flow for its existing business.

PUC had first acquired a 33% stake in Pictureworks in June 2018, and the acquisition of the 67% equity was envisioned to offer synergistic benefits to the group.

PUC had entered into a conditional sale of shares agreement with Cheong and Superb Go for the acquisition of their collective 62.22% shareholding in Pictureworks for RM155.55 milllion, and was negotiating with Beauty World for the acquisition of the remaining 880,341 shares it owned for RM11.95 million.