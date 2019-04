PETALING JAYA: The construction sector’s contract outlook is showing signs of recovery mainly due to the revival of mega projects underpinned by trade deals with China, according to a report by CGS-CIMB.

The revival of the RM140 billion gross development value (GDV) Bandar Malaysia and the renegotiated RM44 billion East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), breaks the slump for megaprojects post 14th general election.

“These announcements signify the gradual return of pump-priming with more private sector driven initiatives given the limited scope for direct government funding. We anticipate more newsflow on new tenders’ outlook in 2H19F,” CGS-CIMB said in its report last week.

The research house’s revised list of potential projects in the pipeline works out to be a total value of RM140 billion, excluding the undisclosed 121 infrastructure project worth over RM13.9 billion, which should proceed following cost renegotiations.

In the medium term, focus remains on the new tender phase for the 40% local content of requirement, valued at RM17.6 billion for the RM44 billion ECRL project, which should benefit rail contractors across the board.

“The mitigating factor among contractors, based on our checks, is that although contracts value could be sizeable, potential subcontracting margin may not be lucrative,” it added.

From its research check, CGS-CIMB estimates that the Dungun-Mentakab portion is unlikely to be subjected to realignment and would proceed to tender rounds in 2H19F.

Based on a revised cost of an estimated RM68.7 million per km, the value of this portion works out to RM13.1 billion to RM13.7 billion. Under a 40% local tender assumption, the addressable tender would amount to RM5.2 billion to RM5.5 billion.

Meanwhile, the reinstatement of the Bandar Malaysia project is positive in the longer term. However, CGS-CIMB noted that a major spillover to local rail contractors would depend on the review of the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) project, which is due in May 2020.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said that a high speed train is not really necessary for Malaysia at the moment, especially if it is only within Singapore and Kuala Lumpur. He said that the nation’s focus will be on upgrading the existing rail network.

According to the research house, the participation of domestic rail contractors is likely to be prioritised if the HSR project is revived, similar to what happened with the ECRL.

The initial phase of Bandar Malaysia will feature the construction of a people’s park and 10,000 affordable homes with bumiputra participation throughout the project, and priority for local content in the construction process.

“Assuming a general guideline of 10-15% gross development cost for basic infrastructure works, based on the earlier estimated RM50 billion to RM60 billion GDV for Phase 1, we conservatively estimate that potential value of construction works could range from RM5 billion to RM9 billion,” it said.

Based on these recent developments, CGS-CIMB has upgraded the construction sector to “neutral” from “underweight” previously.

“Reinstatement of selected, if not all, large-scale rail projects indicates a turnaround of the sector’s contract downturn period. However, share prices have re-rated 49% on average year-to-date. At these levels, good news on the ECRL and Bandar Malaysia appears priced in.

“We upgrade the construction sector from underweight to neutral, upside risk is the revival of the HSR and potential review of the MRT3 project,” it said.