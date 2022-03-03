PWC begins independent review on VS’ labour practices

PETALING JAYA: PwC Consulting Associates (M) Sdn Bhd has commenced work today in relation to the independent third party review of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider VS Industry Bhd’s labour practices.

“PwC Consulting is supported by an independent labour rights consultant in conducting the review. The group will fully cooperate with them, as well as allow the team sufficient time to undertake the extensive audit work,“ VS said in a statement.

It was reported that migrant worker rights specialist Andy Hall has withdrawn his voluntary engagement with VS with immediate effect barely three months into their joint collaboration.

VS said the appointment of an international organisation such as PwC Consulting to conduct the review is in line with the group’s commitment in safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of all employees, which includes local and migrant workers.

“This commitment, in turn, underlines the motive for the scope of the review to be extended beyond just migrant workers hired through the Recalibration Programme to cover its entire workforce. This is to ensure all gaps are identified and remedied.”

In addition, VS remains open to work with any parties and welcome any insights that could enhance and safeguard the rights and interest of all its workers.

Separately, the group continues to invest in the welfare of workers. VS is constructing new hostels, which cost RM30 million and is expected be ready by June 2022. The hostels comply with the Workers’ Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act, 1990 (No. 446).