Q4 net loss for Boustead Plantations

PETALING JAYA: Boustead Plantations Bhd registered a net loss of RM12.9 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2018 (Q4), against a net profit of RM22.17 million in the same quarter in 2017.

The loss was attributed to the decline in palm product prices and increase in interest expense attributed to the acquisition of Pertama estates, the group said in Bursa Malaysia filing today.

Revenue for the quarter decreased 28.2% to RM156.56 million, compared with RM218.16 million in the previous corresponding quarter.

For the full year of 2018, the group posted a net loss of RM51.78 million, from a net profit of RM620.17 million, while revenue declined 23.2% to RM584.01 million, against RM760.1 million previously.

Boustead Plantations said average crude palm oil (CPO) selling price for 2018 was RM2,261 per metric tonne (MT), a decline of 20% compared with last year. Average palm kernel price dropped 29% to RM1,780.

Fresh fruit bunches (FFB) production for the year was 966,134 MT, consistent with last year’s FFB production of 973,513 MT.

Average oil extraction rate was 21.2%, while average kernel extraction rate was 4.4%, both marginally higher than 21% and 4.3% respectively in the previous year.

On its prospects, Boustead Plantations expects the coming year will be challenging, but noted that its earnings will be boosted by the recognition of the gain on disposal of land in Seberang Perai Utara upon completion.

“Although selling prices are expected to improve and growth in production is forecasted, the accounting treatment for oil palms under MFRS will dampen profits,” it added.

Meanwhile, it said fresh fruit bunch (FFB) production for 2019 is projected to see some improvement from the slow production in 2018 supported by the expected increase in crops from existing operations and the Pertama estates.

The proposed acquisition of more than 4,000ha of mature fields and a palm oil mill in Sandakan, Sabah, upon completion in second quarter 2019, will also contribute to the group’s performance.

However, the group said production in Sarawak is likely to remain weak given the operational difficulties in the region.

Boustead Plantations expects CPO price to climb towards RM2,400 per MT by early part of second quarter in line with expected stocks drawdown.

The biodiesel mandates of Indonesia, reduction of duty on crude and refined palm oil in India coupled with China’s positive outlook from the trade dispute with the US are some of the factors supporting CPO, it added.