Qantas, Air New Zealand post steep first-half losses

SYDNEY: Qantas Airways Ltd today posted a steeper A$1.28 billion (RM3.86 billion) first-half underlying loss before tax during a period hard-hit by domestic and international border closures but said the outlook was improving as restrictions eased.

The underlying loss before tax in the six months ended Dec 31, the airline's most closely watched financial measure, was bigger than a A$1.03 billion loss a year earlier.

The airline also reported a loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of A$245 million, slightly better than its December forecast of a A$250 million to A$300 million loss.

Qantas had to scale back domestic and international capacity plans by around one-third after the Omicron variant of Covid-19 emerged, leading to record case numbers in Australia and lower than expected travel demand.

The airline said demand had strengthened in recent weeks, but it forecast a A$650 million hit to second-half earnings before interest and tax due to Omicron.

Qantas said it would run 68% of its pre-Covid-19 domestic capacity in the third quarter, rising to 90% to 100% in the fourth quarter. International capacity would be around 22% of pre-Covid-19 levels in the third quarter, doubling to 44% in the fourth quarter, the airline added.

“Demand has started to recover as Australia adjusts to truly living with CovidD,“ Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce said in a statement. “We’re seeing good leisure demand into the fourth quarter. We’ve also seen a sharp uptick in international ticket sales in the past few weeks.”

In another development, Air New Zealand Ltd today flagged it was heading for the worst annual loss since 2001 due to a combination of an Auckland lockdown, expiring government relief schemes, rising fuel prices and an ongoing international border closure.

As other airlines globally recover from the worst of the pandemic, Air New Zealand forecast it would report an annual underlying loss before tax and significant items of more than NZ$800 million (RM2.22 billion) in the financial year ending June 30, around double last year's figure of NZ$440 million.

The forecast came after the airline reported its first-half statutory loss before tax more than tripled to NZ$367 million, from NZ$105 million a year earlier.

Air New Zealand chairman Therese Walsh said its performance in the 2021 financial year had been better because the domestic network had largely kept flying and travel bubbles with Australia and the Cook Islands had boosted the second half.

“The 2022 financial year has and will continue to be much more heavily impacted, both by continued suppressed demand and rising costs,” she said in a statement.

Air New Zealand also said today it plans to raise equity by the end of March or shortly thereafter to replace a NZ$2 billion liquidity package from its largest shareholder, the New Zealand government.

The airline had drawn down NZ$760 million of a government loan by Wednesday, it said.

The carrier's domestic business was hit hard in the first half by a lockdown in Auckland, the country's largest city, at a time when international borders remained closed.

The government has announced plans for a phased border opening this year, but travel bodies say rules requiring self-isolation on arrival need to be removed to revive the struggling tourism sector.

Air New Zealand added that there was still “a large degree of uncertainty” over the impact of the Omicron variant on demand for domestic travel for the rest of the financial year and self-isolation rules would have a significant impact on international demand. – Reuters