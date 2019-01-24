Qatar possible partner for third national car project

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia is looking at the possibility of having Qatar on board the third national car project.

In a statement, the International Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti) said Minister Datuk Darell Leiking had a bilateral meeting with Qatar’s Minister of Commerce and Industry Ali Ahmed Al Kuwari and Qatar Investment Authority CEO Mansoor Ebrahim al-Mahmoud on Jan 22.

“The main objective of the meeting is to explore the possibility of having Qatar on board Malaysia’s third national car project. This is to leverage on Qatar’s investments in Volkswagen and Audi. Qatar positively welcomed the idea and reiterated on the need to deliberate the details of the joint manufacturing project,“ Miti said.

Darell highlighted that Qatar could look at the possibility of collaborating in Malaysia in other parts of the automotive sector such as investment in automotive components or producing electric cars. He also informed Qatar on the recent launching of the latest Proton model X70 and Perodua Aruz.

“Qatar took the opportunity to update Malaysia on its current investment reforms including the relaxation of foreign investment ownership, of which 100% foreign ownership is now allowed in Qatar in various sectors.”

Qatar expressed hope that more Malaysian companies to invest in Qatar. Qatar can be seen as a gateway to the Middle East market and Malaysia as a springboard to the Asean market. To this effect, the Second Malaysia-Qatar Joint Trade Committee Meeting is scheduled to be held on March 28-29 2019.

“Noting the good relationship between Malaysia and Qatar, the minister also expressed the possibility of proposing Qatar to be a dialogue partner in Asean,“ Miti said.