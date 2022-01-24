Qhawarizmi Architect wins Sime Darby Property concept home competition

PETALING: Qhawarizmi Architect was announced the winner of the Sime Darby Property Bhd Concept Home 2030 Competition (CH2030 Competition) on Jan 24.

Launched in August 2021 in partnership with the Malaysian Institute of Architects (PAM), the CH2030 Competition aimed to challenge the nation’s visionary architects to design the Malaysian homes of tomorrow, with innovative ideas that anticipate future needs and lifestyles, while leveraging on the depth and breadth of technological capabilities.

The CH2030 Competition received 171 registrants from architects registered with PAM, the highest number of participants for any of the institute’s competitions. Entries were judged by a distinguished panel of adjudicators consisting of Sime Darby Property and PAM representatives.

Winning entries were recognised for its overall concept and ideas, as well as the ability to uphold the main four pillars of the CH2030 Competition, namely Sustainable Solutions, Modular Expandable & Customisable, Modern Methods of Construction, and Tech-Infused: A Home Brain, in the design.

Qhawarizmi Architect took home a cash prize of RM100,000 and prospective commission to execute a virtual or physical showcase project with Sime Darby Property. The winning submission entitled “Non-Fungible Terraces” was lauded for its truly futuristic and innovative digital-physical twinning development concept that demonstrates future home purchase options using blockchain technology.

It has a generative design and smart modular construction solution that answers how homes are built to the homeowners’ preferences, with the ability to adapt to their changing lifestyles and sensitive to future needs. The idea also promotes net zero carbon living and is built on technology powered by artificial intelligence and the metaverse.

Second prize winner, Arkitek Seni Kenyalang, bagged RM75,000 with their submission titled “Project Eco-Preneur” which focused on presenting terrace houses in a sub-cluster plan that will be built with 3D printing automated construction sequence under a common ecosystem with centralised green and social event spaces. The third-place winner, RE Design/Boon Zi Yang, received RM50,000 cash prize for their submission titled “I-LIVE” that empowers homeowners to customise their homes with flexible volume sizes, dynamic façade design and activation of under-utilised spaces.

In addition to the top three winners, CH2030 Competition also awarded two honorary mention prizes to Cheong Gin Yong Architect with their submission “Breathing Ground”, and Arkitek Oma and Shah Architect with “Half House”, taking home a cash prize of RM10,000 each.

A special category in CH2030 Competition was the People’s Choice Award which was based on votes received from members of the public online during the final phase. Cipta Teguh Architects emerged as the crowd favourite and winner of the People’s Choice Award, garnering more than 1,200 votes online for their entry entitled “Roomah+” that portrays future terrace homes as sustainable and climate friendly.

“The submissions we received from the CH2030 Competition participants were highly impressive, showcasing innovative use of technology and material, as well as creatively painting a picture of how these elements can make for better homes in the future,” said Sime Darby Property group managing director Datuk Azmir Merican

“Kudos to the winners today who showcased an extraordinary set of skills and talent, especially in executing imaginative ideas and articulating their vision through their design of a conceptual future home that is modular, innovative, smart and sustainable. We are excited to move forward into the next phase, that will bring us a step closer to create a prototype and experience these ideas coming to life,” he added.

“The CH2030 Competition has truly set a new standard in being future-ready and driving innovation. A successful partnership between PAM and Sime Darby Property, this competition reflects the eagerness and passion of the architect fraternity in creating future living trends, while breaking new ground beyond what we have seen over the past many decades. We look forward to experiencing these innovative ideas that will change the future outlook in architecture, real estate and the property sector,” said PAM president Datuk Ar. Ezumi Harzani bin Ismail.