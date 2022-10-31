QNET convention to return to Penang next year

PETALING JAYA: E-commerce-based direct selling company QNET will hold its next annual convention in March 2023 in Penang, after it welcomed over 15,000 participants from 30 countries to the island for its annual convention V-Malaysia 2022 recently.

The five-day convention, its flagship event, was held from Oct 7 to 11. It included a product exhibition of QNET’s health, wellness, and lifestyle brands, a series of training programmes, new launches, entertainment segments, and an international sports star as guest speaker.

Hong Kong-headquartered QNET is the flagship subsidiary of the QI Group, which has its operational headquarters in Malaysia. It launched three new products at V-Malaysia 2022 – water filtration system HomePure Viva, powdered supplement EDG3 Plus and toothpaste ProSpark Enhanced.

The audience members, a majority of whom are independent distributors of QNET’s direct selling business, focused on building small independent businesses for themselves by promoting QNET’s products and services.

QNET CEO Malou Caluza said its goal moving forward is to create accessible, approachable, and holistic products that meet the increase in demand.

“We partner with world-class laboratories, researchers, and manufacturers to ensure our products are effective, beneficial, and made to the highest standards.”

For the last three years, the convention took on a virtual format and was condensed into a three-day online event which reached nearly 500,000 participants in more than 50 countries.