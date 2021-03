PETALING JAYA: QSR Brands (M) Holdings Bhd has appointed Tan Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim (pix) as chairman effective Monday.

Prior to this appointment, Jamaludin’s last executive position was at Axiata Group Bhd where he retired on Dec 31, 2020. He was the managing director/president & group CEO for almost 13 years since its inception in 2008. Prior to that, he was the group CEO of Maxis Communications Bhd.

“It is a great honour and responsibility to be appointed as chairman of QSR Brands. I look forward to partnering with the managing director, Nehchal Khanna, the board and the team at QSR Brands to further transform and solidify our position as the leading food chain brand that is entrusted to feed the hearts and minds of Malaysians and our customers in the region,” Jamaludin said in a statement.

QSR is the first and only fully integrated food operator in Malaysia and franchise owner of KFC restaurants in Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, and Cambodia, as well as Pizza Hut restaurants in Malaysia and Singapore.

Jamaludin is a member of the country’s Economic Action Council. He is also a member of the national Digital Economy and Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) Council.Both councils are chaired by the prime minister.

Jamaludin has also served the government in many other roles.