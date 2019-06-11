Radiant Globaltech to boost regional presence

PETALING JAYA: Retail technology solutions provider, Radiant Globaltech Bhd plans to strengthen its overseas portfolio by expanding further into Southeast Asia.

Its managing director Paul Yap Ban Foo said the company would utilise proceeds of RM10.6 million from last year’s initial public offering (IPO) to spread its wings to Indonesia, Myanmar and Thailand by next year.

“At present, we have a presence in Cambodia and Vietnam,” he told a press conference after the company’s annual general meeting today.

Currently, the company’s overseas portfolio contributes 10% to its revenue, while the remaining is from domestic operations.

“With our recent acquisition of Adaptive POS Sdn Bhd and Infoconnect Commerce Sdn Bhd, we have managed to secure point-of-sale (POS) for Jollibean Foods Pte Ltd.

“We have also fully rolled out the front end POS equipment and cloud-based back-end, as well as mobile retail services to all 26 outlets in Singapore,“ he said.

As for its first quarterly report following the listing on the ACE market, the company posted a net profit of RM569,000 with total revenue of RM13.82 million.