Radiant Group inks reseller agreement with Strongpoint Technology

PETALING JAYA: Retail technology solutions provider Radiant Globaltech Bhd (Radiant Group) has entered into a reseller agreement with Strongpoint Technology AB to sell and distribute the latter’s products and solutions within Malaysia and Singapore.

Strongpoint is involved in selling, distributing and providing retail technology products and services to the retail industry. Its products and services range from cash management solutions, storage stations, vending machines, self-checkout machines and an e-commerce logistics suite.

Radiant Group said in a statement that the exclusive rights is valid for 24 months from March 15, 2019.

Its managing director Paul Yap Ban Foo said the agreement is a vote of confidence in the group’s ability to market and sell retail technology solutions in the Southeast Asia region, having established a strong market presence and effective distribution channels across the region.

Furthermore, Yap said the group would be able to capitalise on Strongpoint’s core expertise of hardware products for the retail industry and cross-sell its in-house retail technology solution portals.

“This would enable us to gain a bigger market share in the region going forward,” he added.

Radiant Group is primarily involved in the provision of retail technology solutions, which consists of providing hardware and software for retail industry, as well as maintenance and technical support services for retail hardware and software.

It has operational presence in Malaysia, Vietnam and Cambodia.