Rafizi: Chuping Valley Industrial Area to attract RM2.5b committed investments

KUALA LUMPUR: The Chuping Valley Industrial Area (CVIA) in Perlis is projected to attract committed investments totalling RM2.5 billion and create 1,870 job opportunities following its full completion.

Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli said CVIA, an integrated industrial park developed by the Northern Corridor Implementing Authority (NCIA), aims to attract investments especially in high-impact sectors including green manufacturing, renewable energy and halal industries.

“As of Jan 31, 2023, the CVIA infrastructure development has achieved 89.4 per cent completion and is expected to be fully completed in the first quarter of 2023,” he said during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The minister was replying to a query from Datuk Seri Shahidan Kasim (PN-Arau) regarding the implementation status of the CVIA and Perlis Inland Port (PIP) projects.

On PIP, Rafizi said the Federal Government has approved the development expenditure financing for this public-private partnership project’s supporting infrastructure comprising three components -- bonded road, flyover and spur line.

“Up to Jan 31, 2023, the development of the bonded road component has recorded 40.25 per cent completion.

“Meanwhile, the flyover and spur line components are still in the initial stage of works with physical progress at 1.41 per cent,” he said.

He said PIP’s external infrastructure development is expected to be fully completed in the fourth quarter of 2024 in line with the completion of the PIP components being developed by the Perlis state government. - Bernama