Raja Azmi appointed MAHB CEO

PETALING JAYA: Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin (pic) has been appointed as group CEO of Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) for three years effective immediately, following approval from Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

In a statement, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said Raja Azmi has been acting CEO for six months starting June 23, 2018.

He succeeds former managing director Datuk Mohd Badlisham Ghazali, whose contract had expired after four years.

Raja Azmi joined MAHB as CFO on Feb 1, 2016.

Previously, he was group CFO and subsequently executive director of UDA Holdings Bhd. He has also held various positions including managing director/CEO of Zelan Bhd, group finance director of UEM Group Bhd, and executive director of Time Engineering Bhd. He was also CFO of Tronoh Consolidated Malaysia Bhd and group finance officer of Sapura Telecommunications Bhd.

Raja Azmi started his career in 1987 with Coopers & Lybrand Malaysia before moving to Malaysian Tobacco Company Bhd as an internal auditor and marketing accountant.

He has an education background in business administration and accountancy and has a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Bath, UK.

He is also a member of Malaysian Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Malaysian Institute of Accountants.

“His appointment is in line with the current needs of the company, which is experiencing an increase of airport users in Malaysia. This appointment is also consistent with the aspiration of MAHB to make airports in the country the choice of airlines and tourists in the region in a highly competitive environment. With this appointment, it is believed that he is capable of ensuring smart, effective management and that MAHB operations can continue to be improved,“ said Lim.