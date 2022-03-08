Rakuten tips FBM KLCI to end 2022 at 1,700 points

PETALING JAYA: Rakuten Trade has projected the FBM KLCI to end 2022 at 1,700 points, premised on better earnings from the banking, telco and gaming sectors, according to its head of research, Kenny Yee (pix).

“We believe foreign funds will continue to snap up index-linked counters, thus we have 1,700 as our year-end target for 2022 premised on 14 times market price-to-earnings ratio (PE) notwithstanding the one off prosperity tax which may erode 2022 earnings growth by 1-2%,” he told the media during the research house’s 2022 outlook briefing conducted virtually yesterday.

Yee outlined that Bursa Malaysia’s benchmark index is trending at a 13 times PE from its five-year average of 18.5 times which translates into a 30% discount, which will lure foreign funds.

“Over in the US, we should see the market volatility to heighten further especially if you look at Wall Street performance of late. Therefore, we can expect foreign funds to continue to flow into Malaysia and the region, as they expect the low volatility to act as a cushion against any external vagaries,” he said.

In 2020, Bursa saw foreign shareholding fall by 2.5% with a record net outflow of close to RM24 billion and continued to decline by a further 0.5% or RM3.3 billion in the following year.

The head of research noted that this year has seen an improvement as foreign shareholding went up to 11.71% in February 2022 from 11.3% in December 2021.

“At the start of this year, foreign funds began to flow in to the tune of RM3.9 billion hence we can see a slight improvement in foreign shareholdings of late,” he said.

Yee does not attribute the inflows into Malaysia, and Asia in general, to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“Over the past five years, most funds have flocked to Wall Street with quantitative easing spurring the high liquidity. Now that the US is facing numerous headwinds, the tension in Ukraine, high energy prices, high commodity prices, inflation surge and a potential hike in interest rates has spurred investors to look into other markets.”

Given that the US market is facing a lot of road bumps ahead, he believes global fund managers would rather look for valuation opportunities elsewhere rather than fall victim there.

Bursa Malaysia-listed companies reported better-than-expected earnings growth of 66.1% in 2021, predominantly due to the forecast-beating results from plantations and banks.

For this year, Rakuten anticipates corporate earnings to be flat with a possible 1.1% decline due the higher base last year as well as the one-off prosperity tax.

In the following year, Rakuten expects Malaysia’s corporate earnings growth to rebound to 7.2%.

On the subject of runaway commodity prices, which have seen crude palm oil (CPO) breaching the RM6,000 per tonne and Brent crude oil skirting the US130 per barrel marks, Yee believes it boils down to a knee-jerk reaction to the Russia-Ukraine situation.

This is due to the fact that Ukraine is one the biggest exporters of sunflower oil and the conflict in Ukraine has eradicated the commodity from the edible oils market at the moment, while Russia is one of the main exporters of crude oil and both have a huge influence in the respective markets.

Yee warned that if CPO prices rise too high, importers will go elsewhere to look for substitutes.

With the ongoing war, the supply side will certainly be interrupted and and high prices will continue until there is a ceasefire or things tone down, he said.

The head of research stated that with the current situation, the possibility of Brent crude hitting US$150 per barrel may not be too far off.

“However, we need to be careful as it is a knee-jerk reaction. The implication on the global economy could be quite significant, especially on the developed countries like the US and Europe.”

Yee said whether these countries are able to negotiate some increased output from oil producers remains to be seen.

In the current situation, Rakuten vice-president of equity research Thong Pak Leng pointed out that the major European economies are the ones most affected.

“I believe they will want to solve this conflict by negotiations as soon as possible, if this drags on too long it will affect the European economy.”

For 2022, the research house anticipates the ringgit to strengthen against the US dollar amid the crude oil price recovery, coupled with the expected homecoming of foreign funds, to trend at RM4.10-4.15 range against the greenback.