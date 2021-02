PETALING JAYA: Ralco Corp Bhd is implementing a temporary stoppage for its manufacturing facility in Nilai, Seremban until Feb 15, as the company has discovered several positive cases of Covid-19 among its factory workers.

The affected plant will undergo disinfection and sanitisation procedures and is expected to resume operations in stages starting from Feb 16.

It said it has been conducting screening tests for both of its local and foreign workers at all of its factories, and that theffected employees are currently receiving medical treatment at government healthcare facilities as per the directive from the Health Ministry and all employees in the affected plant premise are placed under self-quarantine.

“As a result of the temporary closure of the affected plant premise, the capacity loss is estimated to be less than 1% of the total annual output volume. Other production facilities at different locations are operating normally,” Ralco said in its Bursa filing.