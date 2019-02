PETALING JAYA: RAM Ratings expects economic growth to moderate slightly to 4.6% in 2019 after registering a 4.7% growth in 2018, premised on slower exports and investment activities.

“That said, a worse-than-anticipated decline in external demand and volatile financial markets amid the US-China trade dispute as well as a potential no-deal Brexit remain significant downside risks to our forecast,” it said in a statement today.

Despite escalating US-China trade tensions, RAM Ratings head of research Kristina Fong noted that much of the sturdy 1.5% export growth in 2018 is attributable to front-loaded demand ahead of the several rounds of tariffs imposed by both sides. This was mainly driven by firms’ attempts to avoid higher production costs stemming from increased tariffs, coupled with the lag in recalibrating global supply chains.

“This surge in demand resulting from knee-jerk reactions to rising protectionism is not envisaged to keep propping up growth for very much longer,” he said.

The rating agency also highlighted that the overall business sentiment of export-oriented firms covered by the RAM Business Confidence Index (BCI) has been trending downwards, signalling increasing caution amid the US-China trade war.

Closer to home, the construction sector is seen to continue weighing down overall expansion in 2019, premised on the absence of new growth catalysts amid the persistent property overhang and the shelving of big-ticket infrastructure projects.

Meanwhile, capacity-building activities such as investment and hiring intentions are also noticeably weaker across the board according to the latest RAM BCI for 1Q-Q2 2019 indicating that moderating demand prospects have already begun influencing firms’ business plans.