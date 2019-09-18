RAM names new CEO, deputy CEO

PETALING JAYA: RAM Holdings Bhd has appointed Lee Wai Kit as its new CEO and Promod Dass as deputy CEO.

The rating agency said Lee joined RAM in 1993 and most recently helmed RAM Consultancy Services Sdn Bhd until Dec 31, 2018.

“Over the last 8 years, he played a primary role in developing and executing RAM Group’s strategic direction, while overseeing key operational responsibilities including RAM’s thrust into sustainability ratings and green bond second opinions.”

Formerly the deputy CEO of RAM Ratings, Promod joined RAM in 2000 and has 23 years of experience in the financial services industry, including 18 years at RAM Ratings.

He will oversee the rebranding of RAM Consultancy to its new name of RAM Sustainability Sdn Bhd.