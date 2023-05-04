Ramadan And Raya Made Merrier With Touch ‘n Go eWallet

KUALA LUMPUR: Touch ‘n Go eWallet has a variety of promotions and activities to celebrate Ramadan and Raya.

All Touch ‘n Go eWallet users will enjoy more than RM2 million worth of exclusive rewards, ranging from iftar-related food deals and shopping promotions to balik kampung travel deals.

Some of the promotions include:

· Firefly – up to RM30 cashback (20 March - 30 April)

· Easybook, KTMB, Redbus – Book your travel tickets and enjoy up to RM8 cashback (20 March – 30 April)

· Touch ‘n Go RFID tag – RM5 cashback (30 March – 16 May)

· Mydin – Up to RM5 randomised cashback (13 March – 7 May)

· 7 Eleven – Up to RM500 randomised cashback (17 April – 21 May)

· foodpanda – RM5 off with promo code TNG5 (23 March – 21 Apr)

· Kyochon 1991 – Get an RM10 cashback voucher for next purchase (15 March – 30 April)

· Burger King – RM1 for 5pcs Nuggets (1 – 30 April)

· Tealive – RM2 cashback (1 – 30 April)

· MyTukar – RM250 cashback (1 April – 31 May)

· Legoland – 25% off day tickets (1 March – 31 May)

· Apple Music – 2 months’ free trial (1 January - 31 December)

· and many more

“Ramadan and Hari Raya celebration is an important representation of Malaysian culture and is often associated with gatherings among family and friends. Our users will be able to enjoy cashless convenience as well as safe and secure transactions when they shop, eat, travel and play with Touch ‘n Go eWallet during the Ramadan and Hari Raya festive period,” said TNG Digital Sdn Bhd CEO Alan Ni.

“We hope that our users will take advantage of the rewards worth more than RM2 million in total as part of our festive offerings,” added Ni.