Ramssol in tie-up with US’ GoSaaS to deliver Oracle solutions in region

PETALING JAYA: Rams Solutions Sdn Bhd (Ramssol), a wholly owned subsidiary of Ramssol Group Bhd principally involved in human capital management (HCM) solutions and technology provider, is collaborating with GoSaaS Inc USA, a leader in Oracle solutions.

The collaboration solidifies Ramssol's position as a provider of Oracle services, granting it access to GoSaaS’ business solutions. Together, Ramssol and GoSaaS will deliver Oracle Fusion Cloud Solutions to prospective clients in Malaysia and the Southeast Asia region.

This alliance is designed to expand Oracle offerings across various sectors, including enterprise resources planning (ERP), supply chain management (SCM) and HCM solutions, with a focus on enhancing competitiveness, regional presence and localised support.

Additionally, the partnership empowers Ramssol to meet the evolving needs of businesses across industries by offering a comprehensive range of innovative solutions.

In the collaboration, Ramssol is responsible for sale and marketing of Oracle’s business solutions, while GoSaaS manages the implementation process.

Notably, the partnership grants Ramssol access to broader range of offerings, including profitable complementary solutions such as ERP, SCM and CRM. This expansion significantly broadens Ramssol’s service portfolio, extending it beyond their existing product, to meet the evolving needs of businesses in various industries.

Group managing director and CEO Datuk Seri Clement Tan Chee Seng said, “The strategic alliance with GoSaaS marks a transformative milestone for Ramssol and significantly enhances our service portfolio. This partnership extends our global footprint, reinforcing our commitment to delivering top-tier services to our clients. It empowers Ramssol to not only compete effectively on a global scale but also to pursue larger and more complex projects, positioning us as the preferred choice among enterprises seeking Oracle solutions. We anticipate that this collaboration will further solidify our leadership position within the industry.”

As part of the agreement, GoSaaS will have an exclusive first right to implement Oracle Fusion Cloud Solutions products for clients secured by Ramssol.

The collaboration extends the regional services of Ramssol and GoSaaS to key Southeast Asian countries including Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines.