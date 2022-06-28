Ramssol launches resume verification solution

PETALING JAYA: Ramssol Group Bhd today launched a resume verification platform Profile.la to serve both job seekers and employers during hiring processes.

The launching of the Profile.la platform is part of Ramssol group’s initiatives to meet the current demand, trends, and needs in identifying the authenticity of a candidate for the security of the organisation and to safeguard the organisation from fraudulent candidates.

Profile.la was developed in-house by the group that incorporates artificial intelligence, and Robotic Process Automation technologies to better screen candidates’ resume and background.

Profile.la aims to revolutionise traditional background checks and offers a hassle-free online solution. Users can share or retrieve verified individual professional profiles through Profile.la solution. Personal data are stored within a highly secured platform using blockchain technology that will reduce the risks of fraud, breaches, and other cyberattacks.

Ramssol COO and co-founder Lee Miew Lan said Profile.la simplifies and speeds up resume sharing via its QR code or paperless walk-in interview experience, especially during career fairs. Users can also track who had retrieved their profiles.

Lee added the company believes it is on the right track to tap into the country’s digitalisation effort, and it is just the beginning of the journey to offer more innovative solutions.

“We are committed to continuously explore and develop the potential of Profile.la as one of the solutions in the human resources management.”

According to Allied Market Research, the global employment screening services market was valued at US$4.95 billion (RM22 billion) in 2020. It is estimated that the market will reach US$9.2 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028.