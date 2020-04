PETALING JAYA: Ranhill Holdings Bhd expects its business to “return to normalcy” in the second half of the year as it deals with the challenges posed by the global coronavirus crisis, focusing on a circular economy model and action-oriented sustainability for its water and power operations.

Ranhill group president and CEO Tan Sri Hamdan Mohamad said in the face of a pandemic, it is vital for the group to take stock and adopt strategies that will enable it to continue being resilient.

“Ensuring uninterrupted water supply as well as wastewater and power operations remain our priority locally and in our overseas markets, and a strong balance sheet coupled with innovation and technology will enable us to find solutions that not only focus on improving cost efficiencies but on supporting the needs of communities,” he said in a statement in conjunction with its AGM today.

While the group was able to achieve positive results last year despite the economic uncertainties, it is cognisant that the current circumstances require a fresh perspective in dealing with consequences of the crisis like the rise of zero contact and digitalisation.

“The fact that our core businesses are in sectors that are relatively resilient in nature will also play a pivotal role in how we move forward in the months to come.

“We will continue to leverage our long-standing industry expertise and experience, and our emphasis on the circular economy approach to address the months ahead in the aftermath of the global crisis and realise business and operational sustainability for the group,” Hamdan added.

The 6th AGM by Ranhill is said to be the first virtual meeting for shareholders to be held in Malaysia, currently under the ongoing movement control order period.