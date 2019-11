PETALING JAYA: Ranhill Bhd’s net profit for the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2019 grew 6.9% to RM17.63 million from RM16.49 million a year ago, mainly due to higher contribution from the environment segment.

Its revenue rose 1.8% to RM409.06 million from RM401.94 million.

For the nine-month period, Ranhill’s net profit rose 15.2% to RM57.67 million from RM50.06 million, while revenue expanded 8.4% to RM1.24 billion from RM1.14 billion.

Ranhill targets to own and operate gross 1,000 MW (currently 380 MW) power plants that deliver clean energy and 3,000 MLD water (currently 2456 MLD) and wastewater treatment capacity, of which 400 MLD is to be from international segment by 2022.

Growth in the local environment segment is expected to be supported by the increasing demand in water for the state of Johor, especially with the development of new housing and industrial areas. Domestically, its capacity is expected to grow 3% to 4% annually.

Ranhill is pursuing the development of new gas power plants in the Asean region, as well as diversifying into the renewable energy business such as, geothermal, large scale solar and waste-to-energy in tandem with the aspirations of the Malaysian government to increase its generation capacity from renewable energy sources.

“To enhance our international presence, we aim to further strengthen our operational presence in Thailand. Currently, we are operating 10 water and wastewater treatment plants and reclamation plant with industrial park developers and other private enterprises which contribute to the total treatment design capacity of 114 MLD.”

“In line with the anticipated growth of industrial parks in these markets, we strive to continue leveraging on our good track record and relationship with existing clients and at the same time develop new customers to grow our footprint in the region. We are optimistic in securing more industrial water and wastewater treatment projects with an additional treatment capacity not only from Amata Industrial park but other industrial parks in Thailand,” Ranhill said.