JOHOR BARU: Johor’s water supplier Ranhill SAJ recorded a 20% reduction in revenue during the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) in May this year.

Its chief executive officer, Nor Ifuan Md Nor, said this was due to reduced consumption as most of the industrial sectors in the state were not operating during the period.

“At the outset of the MCO, the income reduction was quite significant, as factories in many sectors might be closed then. Only lately when the factories have returned to normal operations, the income reduction is now only 5%,“ he told a press conference after SAJ Ranhill’s Health Day programme here today.

Also present was Johor Investment, Entrepreneur Development, Cooperative and Human Resource Committee chairman Mohd Izhar Ahmad.

Nor Ifuan said the water consumption patterns showed changes, with domestic consumption exceeding that of the industrial sector. “The changing patterns of water consumption are due to the fact that many small and medium industries are still not fully operational and many people are still staying at home,“ he said.

On the Health Day organised by Ranhill for the past three years, Nor Ifuan said the programme promotes a healthy lifestyle among its employees. “It has a positive impact on the employees as it creates a positive and healthy environment, including helping some of them to lose weight,” he added. – Bernama