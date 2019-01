PETALING JAYA: Ranhill Holdings Bhd aims to increase its capacity in Thailand to 174 million litres per day (mld) by 2022 by securing more water and wastewater projects from major industrial parks.

Ranhill Group president and chief executive Tan Sri Hamdan Mohamad said the group is set to expand its international footprint in the long term, with Thailand being one of its two primary markets alongside China.

“Our plants have gained a stellar reputation for meeting the standards set by local authorities and for efficient, technology driven, cost-effective water management. Given Ranhill Group’s expertise, track record and sustainable practices, clearly there are opportunities to be tapped in water and wastewater management in Thailand,” he said in a statement today.

With 10 water treatment, wastewater treatment and water reclamation plants in operations, Ranhill’s total water treatment aggregate capacity in Thailand now stands at 114 mld.

“Water reclamation is a growing component of our environment business overseas, with reclaimed or recycled water as an alternative water source that can efficiently meet the growing industrial demand as the volume of wastewater discharge increases.

“We see tremendous prospects in Thailand especially with the Thai government’s focus on regulating the water sector and continued growth expected in industrial projects in the Eastern Seaboard region, viewed by the World Bank as one of the most successful sites for massive industrial developments,” said Hamdan.

Ranhill’s new 7 mld reclamation water treatment plant in Thailand’s Amata City Rayong Industrial Estate has commenced operations.

The build, operate and transfer (BOT) project with a 20-year concession agreement was signed between Ranhill’s indirect subsidiary AnuRAK Water Treatment Facilities Co Ltd and Amata Water Co Ltd in March 2018.

The completion of this BOT project brings the group’s investment in the water treatment, wastewater treatment and water reclamation plants in Thailand to THB992 million (about RM129 million), capable of generating water, waste water and reclaim water sales of over THB4,100 million (about RM534 million) throughout the concession period.

The group currently has two water reclamation projects in Thailand with a total capacity of 17 mld. In addition to the 7 mld plant, Ranhill also ‘build and operate’ a similar 10 mld facility in Amata City Chonburi (formerly known as Amata Nakorn), which has been in operation since 2008.