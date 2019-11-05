‘Rate path depends on global out-turn’

PETALING JAYA: Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) rate path ahead, like a lot of others, depends on US and China more than anything else, said OCBC Treasury Research after the central bank maintained the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) at 3% at its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting today.

OCBC said the decision to hold rates appears to be primarily driven by BNM’s confidence that the domestic engines of growth will be powering up enough to compensate for sputtering external ones.

“To us, the call on whether BNM will cut anytime soon or not, including in its next MPC announcement on Jan 22, 2020 has, ultimately, become a call on whether there is going to be a Phase 1 deal between the US and China in the coming weeks. This is especially so given that BNM’s statement suggests that, even as it is still comforted by domestic growth drivers, it remains cautious of how global development has affected not just exports but also investment activities,” said OCBC in a report.

With OCBC’s baseline expectation that there is going to be a deal, it would have to push back its call on any OPR rate cut to mid-2020.

“If, for whatever reason, the deal falls through and trade disputes escalate once again, then expect BNM to be one of the first central banks in the region to react quickly to it with easing,” warned OCBC.

MIDF Research views the first rate cut in May as sufficient to support growth and offset the dragging external headwinds on the Malaysian economy.

However, it expects one rate cut in 2020 given that the outlook for next year remains cloudy amid heighten global trade tension and political instability in developed markets.

“Moving forward, we view economic confidence in developed and emerging markets to improve slightly amid easing monetary policy undertaken by most economies in 2019. Nevertheless, the US-China trade war continues affecting global demand,” said MIDF.

Meanwhile, UOB Research is sticking to its view of another “pre-emptive” 25-basis-point cut in OPR to 2.75% by 1H20 to further safeguard growth as Malaysian exports worsened at a faster-than-expected pace while business confidence remained weak.

In a statement today, BNM said growth of the Malaysian economy is expected to be within projections in 2019 and the pace sustained going into 2020.

However, the projection remains subject to downside risks, mainly stemming from uncertainties in global economic and financial conditions as well as weakness in commodity-related sectors.

“Going forward, growth is expected to remain anchored by firm private sector expenditure. While private investment is projected to remain modest, household spending will be supported by continued employment and wage growth.

“The recent government measures will provide additional impetus to economic activity.”

“On the external front, while exports will continue to be affected by slower global demand, this will be partly mitigated by its diversified structure.”

Headline inflation is expected to average higher next year but remain modest.