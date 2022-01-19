Raya Airways on expansion spree for promising year

PETALING JAYA: Raya Airways Sdn Bhd average weekly load to Nanning, China has increased three-fold to 120 tonnes compared to when it started in June last year.

Currently, Raya has an average weekly combined load and capacity amounting to between 1,700 and 1,900 tonnes for all flights to all destinations, which are made possible with its three Boeing 767-200F and one Boeing 737-400F.

“Specifically on the Nanning route, Raya serves this route thrice a week utilising its Boeing 767-200F aircraft. This route carries all shipments that include e-commerce products, industrial goods, and perishable items,“ it noted in a statement.

Raya is ramping up efforts towards a promising future. The airline is committed to invest resources, effort, and time to strengthen its fleet of freighter aircraft, network of routes, and hiring new talent to deliver its Resilience Blueprint.

With a team of 450 staff covering regional hubs such as China, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, and Hong Kong as well as prime commercial centres in East Malaysia, the company is pushing boundaries to make its mark in the fast-growing freight service sector.

Raya group managing director Mohamad Najib Ishak (pix) said given the global challenges of economic uncertainties and rapidly evolving customer requirements, it has strengthened its strategy to leverage on the burgeoning e-commerce sector and had adopted a long-term approach instead of just applying short-term tactical solutions.

“Alongside route and fleet expansion, our people are the core of our success. Thus, we have laid out extensive plans to focus on hard skills including engineering and other technical skills with soft skills to develop Team Raya in the region’s freight services industry,” he said.

Raya chief commercial officer Muhamad Hidayat Rahim said the company would be announcing new destinations across Asia-Pacific including China and other countries with business hubs and prospects.