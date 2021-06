PETALING JAYA: Raya Airways Sdn Bhd recently marked the entry of its freight delivery services into the city of Nanning, China, and is the first Malaysian freight service provider operating to this destination.

Group managing director Mohamad Najib Ishak remarked that Raya Airways is thrilled to expand its logistics solutions and time-definite services into China, one of the world’s largest and fastest growing air cargo markets.

“With Nanning being the gateway to Asean and increasing cross-border e-commerce goods being transported from China into the Southeast Asian markets, this route expansion is timely and will support the increasing demand of cargo services from consumers and merchants, while offering us with an opportunity to create and provide a seamless logistics network driven by efficient service,” he said in a statement.

Najib said that the role of Raya Airways, as an enabler in the supply chain ecosystem, is to establish connections and options for its customers.

He noted since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, freight transport has gained significantly, and it is integral for it to strengthen its expansion into new markets.

“We look forward to introducing more routes in the months ahead as we increase our interconnecting network of destinations to support businesses during this pandemic.”

The group will serve Nanning four times a week with an average weekly load of 30 tonnes and a maximum capacity of up to 40 tonnes, utilising its Boeing 767-200F aircraft.

Emboldened by a rapidly developing logistics industry, Raya Airways aims to expand its network to more destinations within Asia-Pacific, including China and other countries, later this year.