Razer enables global network card for e-commerce merchants

PETALING JAYA: Razer Fintech’s business-to-business arm Razer Merchant Services (RMS) has become the first acquirer to enable acceptance of Discover Global Network card at e-commerce merchants in Malaysia.

By 2023, RMS aims to enable 2,000 e-commerce merchants in Malaysia to accept Diners Club International, Discover and affiliate network cards for online transactions.

The scheme enables RMS merchants to tap into the billion-dollar market global customer segment and reach more than 280 million cardholders worldwide.

Razer Fintech CEO Lee Li Meng said RMS merchants can further expand their business reach by casting a wider net in the regional and global market as it looks to replicate its offerings with Diners Club International and Discover across Southeast Asia.

On the other hand, Discover regional managing director, global acceptance, Asia Pacific Jonathon Gould said the partnership is pivotal in expanding the Malaysian e-commerce market to its global partners.

“We continuously provide benefits and convenience to our cardholders around the world by offering options to make online payments more seamless across borders.”

Cost-reduction methods through a single integration through RMS will benefit e-commerce merchants while providing a variety of payment methods to drive e-commerce sales locally and globally, it said in a statement.