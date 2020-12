PETALING JAYA: Razer Fintech, the fintech arm of Razer and Rely, the Singapore-based Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) service provider, have jointly announced their partnership to offer BNPL services in Southeast Asia, including Malaysia, to merchants registered under Razer Merchant Services (RMS), its business-to-business (B2B) solution.

RMS, with a stronghold in Southeast Asia, encompasses powering online payments as a card processing gateway supporting global scheme cards and over 110 payment methods for global blue-chip merchants; and the region’s largest offline payment network of over one million physical acceptance points.

This strategic partnership follows a recent announcement by Rely to expand its services in Singapore, Malaysia and South Korea after securing capital from Goldbell Financial Services to process up to S$100 million in BNPL transactions. Through this partnership, RMS’ merchants will now be able to provide interest-free BNPL solution for its customers.

“We are excited to have partnered Rely, a fast-growing fintech that already works with blue chip merchants such as Qoo10 to extend their innovative BNPL solution to our extensive network of merchants across Southeast Asia. Providing this timely access to Rely’s BNPL solution adds to our fintech offerings and further expands our digital payments ecosystem for our customers. This collaboration is also aligned to our longstanding commitment to continue using our know-how in fintech to build new and innovative ways to meet the needs of a burgeoning and digital-savvy youth and millennial segment in Southeast Asia,” said Razer Fintech CEO Lee Li Meng (pix).

BNPL solutions are transforming the financial sector in Southeast Asia - home to millions of young, tech-savvy consumers. In Malaysia, through this collaboration, both partners can leverage on each other’s expertise, enabling MSMEs to offer an alternative digital payment channel and reinvent the shopping experience for their consumers.

“The concept of BNPL is still rather nascent in Malaysia. However, we are optimistic about the roll-out of this solution, given the untapped potential of ecommerce as it moves towards an exponential growth. We firmly believe our partnership with Rely will set a good stage for our RMS merchants to leverage this increase in ecommerce transactions,” said Razer Fintech RMS head Eng Sheng Guan.

“We are thrilled to partner Razer Fintech to accelerate the adoption of Rely’s BNPL service across its extensive network of merchants including international brands in Southeast Asia. Rely has been growing rapidly especially among Millennial and Gen Z consumers. Through this partnership, millions of young and tech savvy shoppers benefit by getting access to flexible interest-free payment options at their fingertips. We look forward to further expanding our services to more merchants and consumers both in Singapore and the region,” said Rely CEO Hizam Ismail.