Razer integrates Alipay+ solutions for merchant touchpoints

PETALING JAYA: Razer Merchant Services (RMS), the B2B arm of Razer Fintech, has integrated Alipay+ solutions for more than 60,000 online and offline merchant touchpoints across Malaysia.

The collaboration enables merchants in Malaysia and Singapore to accept a wider range of global e-wallets and mobile bank apps in retail, tourism, grocery and food & beverage segments as the border reopens.

Merchants have also gained access to over one billion global consumers through the integration. Some of the e-wallets supported by Alipay+ include Touch ‘n Go e-wallet, Kakao Pay (Korea), GCash (the Philippines), and AlipayHK (Hong Kong, China).

Moreover, merchants will have access to all future digital payment methods supported by Alipay+.

As e-wallet usage grows exponentially in Southeast Asia, businesses offering a variety of e-wallets options could cater to the shifting consumer behaviour.

Razer Fintech CEO Lee Li Meng said the growth of e-commerce around Southeast Asia has rapidly increased the adoption of e-wallets.

“We provide Alipay+ solutions for our merchants in Malaysia and Singapore and will continue collaborating with Ant Group to expand and provide the most comprehensive payments methods to all of our merchants across the region,” he added.

Ant Group general manager, global merchant partnership, South and Southeast Asia Cherry Huang said the company believes that innovative digital solutions are key to accelerating the digital transformation of the service industry.

“Alipay+ helps partners including RMS to connect local merchants with global digital payment methods through one simple integration so that to ease cross-border payments pain points and enable more merchants to adopt digital payments.

“On the back of gradual border openings in the region, our collaboration with Razer Merchant Services to innovate fintech and uncover new growth opportunities for businesses in Malaysia and Singapore is timely to prepare them towards recovery,” added Huang.

In addition to the rollout in Malaysia, efforts are also underway for RMS to implement Alipay+ solutions for its Singapore-based merchants later in the year.