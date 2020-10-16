Reach Energy appoints new interim CEO

PETALING JAYA: Reach Energy Bhd has appointed Tan Siew Chang as interim CEO effective today, where she will remain until a new CEO is appointed.

“ The board would like to take this opportunity to thank Shahul Hamid Mohd Ismail (pix) for his services in Reach Energy, The group will make an announcement on the new CEO at the appropriate time,” it said in a Bursa filing.

Shahul Hamid was redesignated as the group’s CEO in April 2017. In January that same year he had been redesignated to executive director from managing director.

At present, he is also the general director of Emir Oil LLP in Kazakhstan, of which Reach Energy holds an indirect 60% interest.