Rebound in sentiment of Malaysian-export oriented businesses: RAM survey

KUALA LUMPUR: The latest RAM Business Confidence Index (BCI) for the third and the fourth quarter of 2019 indicates a rebound in the sentiment of export-oriented corporates in Malaysia on the back of trade diversion arising from the US-China tariffs dispute.

The overall index for export-oriented corporates jumped 2.1 points – the first uptick in the last three quarters and the biggest increase to date – to 57.9 points, mainly attributable to a steep spike in corporates’ turnover and profitability subindices (+7.2 points to 61.6 and +7.5 points to 61.6, respectively).

This, coupled with an improved reading for the corporate manufacturing sector in particular, may have stemmed from positive trade diversion effects, said RAM Ratings.

“Malaysia is one of the key beneficiaries of the ongoing US-China trade war, which has prompted the realignment of global supply chains away from China. A sample of our export-oriented survey respondents reported more orders, mostly from other Asian economies such as Thailand and South Korea,” the rating agency said in a statement today.

Anticipating a recovery in their order books after the sluggish performance this year to date, the proportion of export-oriented firms that expect to operate above normal capacity (>95% capacity utilisation rate) also swelled 25.9%, compared with 14.3% in the last survey.

The rise in net foreign direct investment inflow and foreign investment approvals in first-quarter 2019 is also consistent with the greater need for more capacity by export-oriented firms and supporting businesses along the supply chain.

Despite more positive readings for export-oriented corporates, the overall RAM BCI still indicates a subdued level of optimism through the next six months. The overall indices for both corporates and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are little changed from the last survey, standing at a respective 53.6 (+0.1 points) and 51.8 (-0.3 points).

“The cautiously optimistic sentiment is not surprising given the challenging operating environment, particularly amid the disruptions caused by the US-China trade tensions, Brexit complications and uncertainties amid a scenario of moderating global growth. Firms mostly still believe that the next six months will remain challenging, despite signs of trade diversion benefits,“ said RAM.

It said the heightened concern is reflected in the higher number of firms citing “weak economic conditions” as their main challenge in the next six months.

“This proportion has risen to record highs of 43.1% for corporates and 44.8% for SMEs. As such, the improvement in performance-based indicators may be shortlived given the lingering economic ambiguity.”

The RAM BCI also suggests that the economic headwinds in the second half of 2019 have a more pronounced impact on smaller SMEs rather than bigger corporates. While larger manufacturing and export-oriented firms have expressed more positive sentiment despite the tougher operating conditions, smaller SMEs do not appear to share the same bullishness.

The turnover and profitability sentiment of export-oriented SMEs weakened 0.6 and 0.7 points respectively, while that of manufacturing SMEs declined 0.7 and 0.2 points. This could be due to their relatively small stature and less diversified supply chains as well as client bases, which render them prone to fluctuating business volumes.

The RAM BCI is a survey jointly conducted by RAM Holdings Bhd and RAM Credit Information Sdn Bhd, on business sentiment in Malaysia. Released quarterly, the index is based on data from a survey of close to 3,500 SMEs and corporates across five main industry segments respectively.