PETALING JAYA: PT Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk’s (Maybank Indonesia) profit after tax and minority interests (patami) for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2018 surged 21.6% to a new high of Rp2.2 trillion (RM640 million) on the back of higher net interest income (NII) and continued improvement in asset quality.

The bank’s profit before tax (PBT) jumped 20.5% to a record Rp3 trillion, its highest achievement to date, while NII grew 5.2% to Rp8.1 trillion in December 2018 compared with Rp7.7 trillion in the previous corresponding period, it said in a statement today.

Additionally, it said continuous implementation of disciplined pricing coupled with improved operational efficiencies enabled the bank to contain pressures on interest margin, resulting in improvement in net interest margin by 7 basis points (bps) to 5.2%.

The bank’s asset quality also improved significantly as reflected by lower non-performing loan (NPL) levels of 2.6% (gross) and 1.5% (net) as at Dec 31, 2018 compared with 2.8% (gross) and 1.7% (net) respectively in the previous year.

Following that, Maybank Indonesia was able to reduce its loan loss provisions by 38.6% to Rp1.3 trillion as of December 2018.

Its loans grew 6.3% to Rp133.3 trillion from Rp125.4 trillion in the previous year.

It also maintained a strong capital position with total capital reaching Rp26.1 trillion in FY18, while capital adequacy ratio (CAR) improved to 19% from 17.5%.

Maybank Indonesia president commissioner and Maybank group president and CEO Datuk Abdul Farid Alias said the bank’s outstanding results for FY18 testify to its commitment towards sustainable business growth, as well as its relentless pursuit in ensuring sound asset quality, improved operational efficiency and better overall productivity.

“Although the operating environment continues to remain challenging, we believe that we are poised for further growth in the coming year,” he added.