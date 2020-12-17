Recovery play – are expectations unrealistic?

PETALING JAYA: It is probably safe to say that 2020 has been considered a write-off for months now, with investors pinning hopes on a fresh start in 2021, buoyed in particular by the good news on the development of Covid-19 vaccines and susbsequent rollouts. However, are the projections of the scale of economic rebound too optimistic?

To start with the glass half full, AmInvestment Bank Research (AmResearch) is of the view that the recovery-focused investment theme that took off in early November will extend well into the coming year.

It highlighted that the outlook for global equity markets is positive in 2021, driven largely by the optimism on a synchronised global economic recovery as the world emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Throughout 2021, the world population shall gradually get vaccinated, paving the way to herd immunity and the eventual end to the pandemic. Based on this view, investors will continue to accumulate recovery plays, such as fundamentally strong names in the banking, power, oil & gas, consumer, REIT and transport sectors, while lightening their positions in pandemic plays, like glove makers and selected excessively priced technology names,” AmResearch said.

Other key sectors poised to benefit from the recovery are power, oil and gas, seaport, airport, consumer, and REITs.

“We hold the view that the switching to recovery plays from pandemic plays by investors is still at its infancy, despite the significant recovery in share prices of recovery plays and the pullback in share prices of pandemic plays during the final months of 2020. There is plenty of room in 2021 for recovery plays to move up and pandemic plays to go down,” it added.

AmResearch is projecting an end-2021 FBM KLCI target of 1,770 points, and expects Bank Negara Malaysia to hold its benchmark Overnight Policy Rate at 1.75% throughout next year, in sync with the accommodative monetary policy stance expected from key central banks in the world in 2021.

As such, the sustained low interest rate environment will continue to make equities an attractive asset class for local investors.

“We expect domestic liquidity (from both institutional and retail investors) to remain robust in 2021 and shall continue to neutralise foreign selling if any, as it did in 2020. We are more inclined to take the return of foreign investors to our market, if it happens, as an added bonus.

“On the other hand, there is a silver lining to the low foreign participation in the local market. Dominated by local participants, the market has remained calm in the face of a dynamic local political landscape.”

CGS-CIMB Research also foresees the market doing well in the first half of next year, as Malaysian corporates are expected to enjoy strong earnings growth during the six months, partly from the low-base effect due to the movement control order, as well as record earnings from glove makers and technology players.

“On top of this, additional liquidity from the government stimulus announced in Budget 2021 could help boost retail interest in the market and cultivate stronger animal spirits.”

The research house is maintaining its end-2020 KLCI target of 1,628 points, but raised its end-2021 KLCI target to 1,759 points, from 1,732 points, to reflect changes in KLCI constituents.

Its preferred sectors are banks, gaming, oil and gas, media, packaging, EMS, rubber gloves and healthcare.

However, it does expect challenges to emerge in the second half of the year premised on concerns that corporate earnings growth rate could peak by second-quarter 2021 (Q2’21) or disappoint in H2’21, stimulus measures to support businesses and individuals will progressively end, incremental liquidity available to retailers will likely decline and the suspension of short-selling, which will end on Dec 31 2020.

It said other potential changes next year are that the annual net fund inflow into the Employees Provident Fund could be impacted by the new withdrawal scheme, as well as the possibility of a general election being called.

The Centre for Market Education (CME) said that following the Dewan Rakyat’s approval of Budget 2021, it believes the growth projections for 2021 are too optimistic, adding that the government should consider the possibility of a reverse square root trajectory, that is, the crisis is followed by a physiological rebound but then a period of flat growth sets in.

“The length and flatness of such a stage will depend not only on the reliability and distribution chain of the vaccine but also on the economic strategy that is implemented now.”

It indicated several urgent measures needed to ensure a sustainable recovery, such as reopening borders to business travellers, at least within Asean, and rediscovering the business-friendly approach that made Malaysia an attractive destination for investment.

It also called for a new industrial strategy to relaunch Malaysia as a manufacturing hub.

“Covid-19 demonstrated the importance of a domestic industrial backbone, which in the case of Malaysia does not need to be rebuilt on a ‘cheap labour’ strategy, but rather on quality manufacturing which could leverage on the availability of skilled professionals and workers.”

Finally, it said tax reforms centred on lower income and corporate taxes, a targeted Goods and Services Tax and a strengthened enforcement system are needed.

“These points demonstrate that we can build a recovery strategy without further increasing government spending. A debt-driven recovery strategy is not sustainable in the long run, as it will create inflation and force future governments to increase taxation, diminishing the strength of the Malaysian economy and creating a vitious circle of brain drain,” said CME’s CEO Dr Carmelo Ferlito.