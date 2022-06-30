Red Hat introduces cross-portfolio Edge capabilities in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: Red Hat Inc, the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, has introduced new capabilities and enhancements across its portfolio of open hybrid cloud solutions in Malaysia.

Red Hat’s Rest of Southeast Asia (RoSEA) general manager Albert Chai said the solutions are aimed at accelerating enterprise adoption of edge computing architecture through the Red Hat Edge initiative.

“New features and validated patterns across Red Hat’s open hybrid cloud technologies emphasise scalable and manageable cross-industry edge deployments with stronger security controls.

“This set of new cross-portfolio Edge features and capabilities helps customers and partners to adapt to edge computing by limiting complexity, speeding up deployments, enhancing security capabilities and increasing confidence in managing systems consistently from data centre to the edge,“ he told a media briefing here on June 30.

The company also announced that the information technology industry’s largest commercial open source ecosystem now supports Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9, the latest version of the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 acts as a common trusted platform for hybrid cloud innovation, enabling partners to build and deploy any application across physical, private and public cloud edge environments to support customers with greater flexibility, consistency and reliability.

The company also announced the availability of the Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform on Microsoft Azure, pairing industry-leading hybrid cloud automation with the convenience and support of a managed offering.

Meanwhile, Red Hat Malaysia country manager Tammy Tan disclosed that three digital bank licence recipients -- recently announced by Bank Negara Malaysia -- are currently in discussions with the company to develop their digital banking framework.

“It is still in the early phase, as most of them are still in the designing stage, but the conversations are starting,“ she said. - Bernama