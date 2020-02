PETALING JAYA: RedPlanet Bhd has received Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd’s approval to list on the LEAP Market and expects to raise RM4.39 million via placement to selected sophisticated investors from the listing, expected next month.

RedPlanet, a geographic information system (GIS) solutions provider, assists its customers in activities such as location search, navigation, logistics routing, customer targeting and asset management.

RedPlanet executive director Panjetty Kumaradevan Senthil Kumar said the fund raising and proposed listing on the LEAP Market exercise involve the placement of 19.93 million shares in RedPlanet, which represent 12.5% of its enlarged share capital at 22 sen per share.

The company plans to utilise RM630,000 (14.4%) from the proceeds to set up a research and development (R&D) department to study GIS application in machine learning, artificial intelligence and Internet of Things, with special focus on developing software related to asset identification and management.

RedPlanet will also utilise RM2.53 million (57.8%) as general working capital to strengthen its staff force to expand its business to both Malaysia and overseas as well as to finance the group’s day-to-day operations; RM220,000 (5%) for office renovation while the remaining RM1 million (22.8%) would be used to defray estimated listing expenses.

As at Dec 6, 2019, the company has secured RM26.97 million worth of ongoing GIS contracts.

Based on the enlarged share capital of 159.40 million shares, the company is expected to have a market capitalisation of RM35.07 million.

M&A Securities Sdn Bhd is the approved adviser, continuing adviser and placement agent for the placement and LEAP Market listing exercise.