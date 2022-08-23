Redtone Digital Q4 net profit rises to RM9.74m

PETALING JAYA: Redtone Digital Bhd’s net profit for the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2022 rose 36.9% to RM9.74 million from RM7.11 million last year’s corresponding quarter, due mainly to investment-related income.

Revenue decreased 25.1% year-on-year to RM42.41 million from RM56.62 million on lower contribution from the managed telecommunication network services (MTNS) segment.

For the full year, net profit grew 47.9% to RM38.87 million from RM26.29 million last year while revenue declined 9.52% to RM158.04 million from RM174.67 million due to lower revenue contributed by MTNS segment.

Redtone has declared an interim dividend of 1.8 sen per share payable on Nov 22, 2022.

The group said the business and operating performance for the next financial year ending June 30, 2023 will be challenging and competitive especially for telecommunication services segment. It will continue to adopt measures to improve operational efficiencies and profitability in its core businesses.

Additionally, it expects the contribution from its MTNS segment will increase contribution to the group while data services for enterprise market would continue to be the main segment of growth from recurring businesses.