Redtone inks partnership to offer satellite-based remote sensing solution

PETALING JAYA: Redtone Digital Bhd today announced a partnership with satellite imagery analytics provider EOS Data Analytics (Eosda) to modernise Malaysian agriculture and enhance the utilisation of data and artificial intelligence in the sector.

Redtone wants to strengthen its position as a smart farming solutions provider in the country and expand market coverage in the region in the next three to five years. Eosda, as Redtone’s technology partner, sees growth opportunities in Southeast Asia.

Redtone plans to expand the functionality of its smart farming solutions with satellite remote sensing of the EOS Crop Monitoring platform. These solutions will accelerate its effort in providing growers with insights and make precision-driven decisions that can lead to better farm management, plant health, higher crop yield and sustainable practices. Redtone intends to provide integrated data collection via its existing IoT-based sensors and automation solutions with EOS’s Crop Monitoring platform, giving farmers and government agencies insight into the efficiencies of their farms and plantations.

Redtone group CEO Lau Bik Soon (pix) said data analytics plays a critical role in the development of precision agriculture sector. Satellite imagery sensing technology enables combining real-time data collection with accurate location information which will lead to better management and analysis of large amounts of geospatial data.

Redtone Smart Farming is a one-stop application for collecting, processing, and analysing data. Customers can access the different analytic data at the scale that suits their decision-making needs, be it a huge remote area, sub-district, or country level.

Eosda director of strategic partnerships Brijesh Thoppil said the partnership allows the company to combine its products with Redtone’s telecom and IoT capabilities as satellite imagery analytics is becoming ubiquitous in the agriculture industry.

“Implementing our satellite technology solutions will help Redtone to meet the food security and sustainability goals of their clients from the Malaysian government sector and present massive benefits to smallholder farmers. We are also confident that Redtone’s market coverage will bring far-fetched growth opportunities for the wider Southeast Asia,” he said.

The venture also aims to provide big data analytics services to Malaysian government entities to increase the efficiency of national food production initiatives focused on ensuring food security for an ever-growing population. The country’s current population (around 33 million) is projected to exceed 40 million in 2050.

“Through collaboration with Eosda, Redtone aims to continue working with government agencies, forestry, and agriculture policy-makers within the country and beyond in Southeast Asia, and multinationals. Further collaboration with the parties aims to address the challenges faced in farm and forest asset management, monitoring habitat loss and deforestation,” Lau added.

Redtone and Eosda believe the joint work can help move Malaysian agriculture towards a more technologically integrated future and make farming appealing to the younger generation.