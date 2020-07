PETALING JAYA: Redtone International Bhd and Natural Intelligence Solutions Technology Sdn Bhd (NIS Technology) have entered into a collaboration under their #GrowStrongBiz partnership program to support the digital transformation of local businesses.

The partnership positions both parties as the only provider capable of offering end-to-end solution to facilitate enterprise-wide digitalisation that delivers real business outcomes.

The program encompasses offerings relating to telecommunications networks including 5G, cloud, virtual reality (VR), internet of things (IoT), analytics driven data visualisation, big data, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, digital transformation strategy development and road mapping, as well as digital skills training.

According to Redtone’s group CEO, Lau Bik Soon, the Covid-19 pandemic has demonstrated that businesses need to accelerate the pace of digital transformation, including adopting digital technology and increasing employees’ know-how, as the rules of success have clearly changed.

“To get businesses on board with their digital transformation in support of the government’s initiatives, we are pleased to collaborate with NIS Technology, a data science firm with a regional footprint, and part of the Berjaya Innovation Group,” he said in a press statement.

NIS Technology CEO Farouk Abdullah cited that the speed of change is increasing exponentially, organisations will need to adapt and transform fast to remain relevant.

“The key factors to a successful digital transformation program include mindset shift, cultural change, understanding the impact of technological change and realigning or redefining your business strategy,” he explained.

In regards to the collaboration, Farouk said the partnership addresses the entire digital ecosystem challenges face by CEO in embracing digital transformation.

“The combined strengths of REDtone and NIS Technology will provide organizations a one-stop shop for all their digital transformation needs,” he said.

The two parties revealed that the initiatives under the #GrowStrongBiz program will be rolled out over a period of 12 months, with assistance for retailers to develop VR stores as the first in the program.

Lau explained that the pandemic has accelerated the boom of e-commerce given that even the uninitiated shoppers have moved to online shopping.

“To capitalize on these increasing high number of digital commerce adoptions in Malaysia and across the region, retailers need a new strategy – VR Store,” he said.

The group CEO listed the benefits of such a store as an immersive and engaging experience which allows customers to shop from the comfort of their home.

He pointed out virtual retail reduces overheads, opens access to new markets, offers potential for rapid growth, and precise consumer intelligence for targeted marketing.

For the first phase of the collaboration, it will also include AI roadshow for CEO and the introduction of AI enabled smart farming capabilities to support Malaysia’s ambitions of being a digitalised nation.

Subsequent initiatives under the #GrowStrongBiz program involves investments and partnerships with government-link agencies to accelerate the adoption of smart solutions as part of the nation’s digital transformation process.